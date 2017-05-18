Oakland A's activate John Axford, place Ryan Dull on DL
The Oakland A's announced some changes to their disabled list Saturday morning. Relief pitcher John Axford was activated, and to make room fellow reliever Ryan Dull was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained knee.
