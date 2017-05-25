Mengden's season debut goes awry vs. Tribe
The right-hander, brought up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day to take the rotation spot of an injured Kendall Graveman , was taken for three home runs, including back-to-back shots by Carlos Santana and Edwin Encarnacion in a fourth inning he couldn't complete. Mengden's day was stopped short at 72 pitches, after he recorded his only out of the fourth inning, a sacrifice fly to Austin Jackson , who had homered to lead off the third.
