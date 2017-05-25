Mengden to get call for DL-bound Graveman

Right-hander Daniel Mengden will join the A's in Cleveland on Monday to start the opener of a four-game series at Progressive Field, pitching in place of the DL-bound Kendall Graveman . Graveman is dealing with right shoulder soreness for the second time this season and is expected to be sidelined longer than his first DL stint, which spanned April 15-26.

