Mengden to get call for DL-bound Graveman

Right-hander Daniel Mengden will join the A's in Cleveland on Monday to start the opener of a four-game series at Progressive Field, pitching in place of the DL-bound Kendall Graveman . Graveman is dealing with right shoulder soreness for the second time this season and is expected to be sidelined longer than his first DL stint, which spanned April 15-26.

