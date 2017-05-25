Memorial Day: Time to Stick a Fork in Them...the A's are Done
It is Memorial Day tomorrow, and like the last two years it is time on the National Holiday to stick a fork in our favorite team...they are done. The good news....last year's win total of 69 was one win better than the year before, AND if they keep up the blistering pace they are on now they win bust out over 70 wins for this season.
