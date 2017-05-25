Memorial Day: Time to Stick a Fork in...

Memorial Day: Time to Stick a Fork in Them...the A's are Done

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

It is Memorial Day tomorrow, and like the last two years it is time on the National Holiday to stick a fork in our favorite team...they are done. The good news....last year's win total of 69 was one win better than the year before, AND if they keep up the blistering pace they are on now they win bust out over 70 wins for this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Egypt
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,584 • Total comments across all topics: 281,364,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC