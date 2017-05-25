Melvin: Shaky D has been A's 'Achille...

Melvin: Shaky D has been A's 'Achilles' heel'

14 hrs ago

The A's defense has routinely hurt them this season, perhaps no more so than in Sunday's series finale with the Yankees, who capitalized with every opportunity. "That's been the Achilles' heel for us all year," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

