Mariners weather late storm, defeated Oakland Athletics 6-5 - Mon, 15 May 2017 PST
Sean Manaea - and, later, Edwin Diaz - had as much trouble throwing strikes on Monday as the Mariners did getting hits. And yet they scored six runs, enough to achieve victory on this chilly May evening against the Oakland Athletics, in spite of a near-meltdown in the ninth inning that made this one far more interesting than it needed to be.
