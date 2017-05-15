Mariners escape near 9th inning colla...

Mariners escape near 9th inning collapse to beat Athletics 6-5

Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager each hit a two-run homer, and Yovani Gallardo pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners made the most of four hits to hold off the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Monday night. Oakland scored twice in the ninth, when Mariners closer Edwin Diaz walked four of the five batters he faced to force in a run.

