Manaea fans 9; Pinder homers twice in win

Athletics starter Sean Manaea delivered a dominant performance on Wednesday, going seven strong innings behind Chad Pinder 's first career multi-homer game to lead the A's to a 3-1 victory over the Indians at Progressive Field. Manaea -- who retired the first 10 batters he faced -- picked up his fourth win of the season, holding the Indians to one run on three hits in his 99-pitch outing.

