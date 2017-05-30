Manaea fans 9; Pinder homers twice in...

Manaea fans 9; Pinder homers twice in win

2 hrs ago Read more: Oakland Athletics

Athletics starter Sean Manaea delivered a dominant performance on Wednesday, going seven strong innings behind Chad Pinder 's first career multi-homer game to lead the A's to a 3-1 victory over the Indians at Progressive Field. Manaea -- who retired the first 10 batters he faced -- picked up his fourth win of the season, holding the Indians to one run on three hits in his 99-pitch outing.

Chicago, IL

