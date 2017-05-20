Lowrie gives A's 3rd straight walk-off win, 3-2 over Angels
Jed Lowrie hit his second home run of the game with two outs in the 11th inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Monday night for their third straight walk-off win. Lowrie got Oakland on the board with a solo shot in the fourth inning and ended it with a drive to right field off Deolis Guerra that sent the A's pouring out of the dugout in celebration again.
