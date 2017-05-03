Late rally can't stave off another implosion for A's
MINNEAPOLIS In search of their A Game, the A's continue to play like F Troop Wednesday in a 7-4 loss to the Twins. Although the A's tried to rally in the ninth by loading the bases with no one out, Oakland is 1-7 on a nine-game road trip that ends today in Target Field, They are 1-8 since a five-game winning streak ended a week ago Saturday.
