June Book Club, The Arm: Inside the Billion Dollar Mystery

This month's book club reading is Jeff Passan's 2016 book The Arm: Inside the Billion Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Thing in Sports . With the rise in Tommy John surgeries to the point of an epidemic yet a clear lack of understanding why by doctors, Major League Baseball and the players themselves-this epidemic that costs the industry hundreds of millions of dollars annually is not even close to being solved.

