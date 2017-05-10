John Axford could return soon to help A's struggling bullpen

Oakland Athletics' John Axford pitches in 8th inning against Cleveland Indians during MLB game at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, August 23, 2016. Oakland Athletics' John Axford pitches in 8th inning against Cleveland Indians during MLB game at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, August 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.