Jed Lowrie adds a career-best-tying four hits to spark Oakland offense in homestand finale.

OAKLAND Sonny Gray, who'd been out in the wilderness for most of 2017, was back in prime form in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins. The A's have been longing to see this Gray, who came into the game with four only average numbers, including a 3.97 ERA and 1-1 record after spending all of April on the disabled list with shoulder problems.

