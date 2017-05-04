Jays claim Valdez from Athletics, designate fellow righty Latos for assignment
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-hander Cesar Valdez from the Oakland Athletics and designated right-hander Mat Latos for assignment. Valdez was optioned to triple-A Buffalo and right-hander Neil Ramirez was activated from the Bisons before Friday night's game at Tampa Bay.
