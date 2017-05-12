How the A's will fit lefty Sean Manaea back into rotation plans
ARLINGTON, Texas The last time the A's saw Sean Manaea in action, he was yanked unceremoniously from an April 26 game because of tightness in his left shoulder. After missing two starts, the left-hander is past all that now and will come off the disabled list Monday to start the first of a three-game series in Seattle against the Mariners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC