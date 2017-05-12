How the A's will fit lefty Sean Manae...

How the A's will fit lefty Sean Manaea back into rotation plans

14 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

ARLINGTON, Texas The last time the A's saw Sean Manaea in action, he was yanked unceremoniously from an April 26 game because of tightness in his left shoulder. After missing two starts, the left-hander is past all that now and will come off the disabled list Monday to start the first of a three-game series in Seattle against the Mariners.

