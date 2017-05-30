Healy, Alonso stay hot, but A's K 19X in loss

Healy, Alonso stay hot, but A's K 19X...

14 hrs ago Read more: Oakland Athletics

The Indians scored seven runs over the course of the fourth and fifth innings off Sonny Gray to back Trevor Bauer 's 14-strikeout performance, coming from behind to defeat the Athletics, 9-4, on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. Gray held the Indians scoreless through the first three innings, in which they went 2-for-10 with six outs via grounder and two strikeouts.

