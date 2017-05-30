Game #51: A's Drop Fourth Straight
It's hard to get enough blame around this game in a succinct recap, but let's just say that Sonny Gray's 4-run fourth and 3-run fifth were not the best; the exact opposite of the shut-down inning he was looking for after the A's offense miraculously scored one run in the second and two in the fourth. They also struck out 19 times on the day.
