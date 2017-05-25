Game #47: Manaea Twirls a Gem; Wins Pitchers' Duel as A's Survive Ninth
Despite an admittedly strong performance by Masahiro Tanaka, who rebounded from his recent troubles to strike out 13 A's hitters in his 7.1 innings, Sean Manaea hung in there pitch for pitch, finishing seven innings of his own, striking out 8 Yankees while allowing just four hits. The A's rallied in both the eighth and ninth innings, and they'd need the entire cushion, as Santiago Casilla made things wildly interesting in the ninth.
