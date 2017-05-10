Gallo's game-ending 3-run HR, Rangers win 5-2 over Oakland
Joey Gallo hit a game-ending three-run homer and the Texas Rangers won with a four-run ninth inning for the second night in a row, this time beating the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Friday night. Gallo's 12th homer of the season, off A's closer Santiago Casilla , hit high off the foul pole down the right field line.
