Fulmer stays sharp a day later, Tigers beat A's 7-2

McCann told Fulmer to use a steady diet of changeups - prudent guidance for the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year. Fulmer pitched eight innings of two-run ball after his start was pushed back a day due to rain, Jim Adduci hit a bases-loaded triple and the Detroit Tigers beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2.

