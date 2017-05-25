Frustrated A's 'didn't make most' of ...

Frustrated A's 'didn't make most' of chances

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Oakland Athletics

Second baseman Jed Lowrie and manager Bob Melvin were ejected from the contest in the same inning by home-plate umpire Will Little, whose strike zone was the subject of much debate on the visitors' side. Lowrie, who entered the game riding a seven-game hitting streak in which he was batting .552, believes he was denied a chance to extend it to eight: "All I'm going to say is that I got the bat taken out of my hands three times today," he said after the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,251 • Total comments across all topics: 281,345,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC