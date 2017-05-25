Frustrated A's 'didn't make most' of chances

Second baseman Jed Lowrie and manager Bob Melvin were ejected from the contest in the same inning by home-plate umpire Will Little, whose strike zone was the subject of much debate on the visitors' side. Lowrie, who entered the game riding a seven-game hitting streak in which he was batting .552, believes he was denied a chance to extend it to eight: "All I'm going to say is that I got the bat taken out of my hands three times today," he said after the game.

