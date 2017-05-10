Former Bellarmine, Cal star Mark Canha back in lineup for Athletics

Mark Canha was back in the starting lineup Wednesday for the first time since hip surgery prematurely ended his 2016 season. Canha, who flied out in a pinch-hitting appearance in Tuesday night's 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, was hitting just .232 in AAA Nashville before being recalled, but had five home runs and 16 RBIs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.