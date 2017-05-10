Former Bellarmine, Cal star Mark Canha back in lineup for Athletics
Mark Canha was back in the starting lineup Wednesday for the first time since hip surgery prematurely ended his 2016 season. Canha, who flied out in a pinch-hitting appearance in Tuesday night's 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, was hitting just .232 in AAA Nashville before being recalled, but had five home runs and 16 RBIs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC