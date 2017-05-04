Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Charlie Morton changing for the better, ...
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Charlie Morton changing for the better, and Marwin Gonzalez making the most of his playing time Scott White is ready to give Charlie Morton another look and thinks Marwin Gonzalez, Yonder Alonso and Trevor Cahill deserve more attention. My exact words were "if he goes out next time and strikes out eight or nine, there's probably going to be a mad dash for him."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC