Empire drop 3rd straight game against Crush
The Spokane Empire dropped their third straight game when they lost to the Colorado Crush on Thursday. Turnovers were the demise for the Empire, as quarterback Charles Dowdell threw two interceptions, one of which was in the fourth quarter.
