Cotton's uneven outing mirrors season
Right-hander Jharel Cotton is presumably on the bubble, following his seven-run outing against the Angels in Tuesday's Cotton, who offered up two-out homers to Albert Pujols , Ben Revere and Yunel Escobar , yielded five other hits, walking one and striking out seven in an uneven outing that largely mirrored his season. Only in May, though, has the long ball been an issue.
