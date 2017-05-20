Cotton's uneven outing mirrors season

Right-hander Jharel Cotton is presumably on the bubble, following his seven-run outing against the Angels in Tuesday's Cotton, who offered up two-out homers to Albert Pujols , Ben Revere and Yunel Escobar , yielded five other hits, walking one and striking out seven in an uneven outing that largely mirrored his season. Only in May, though, has the long ball been an issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.