Canha's 10th-inning homer leads A's past Red Sox 3-2
Mark Canha was sure Ryon Healy had ended the game in the ninth only to be robbed by Jackie Bradley Jr. Canha left no doubt about it one inning later. Canha hit a leadoff homer in the 10th, one inning after Bradley's spectacular catch, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC