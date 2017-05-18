Canha's 10th-inning homer leads A's p...

Canha's 10th-inning homer leads A's past Red Sox 3-2

1 hr ago

Mark Canha was sure Ryon Healy had ended the game in the ninth only to be robbed by Jackie Bradley Jr. Canha left no doubt about it one inning later. Canha hit a leadoff homer in the 10th, one inning after Bradley's spectacular catch, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Friday night.

Chicago, IL

