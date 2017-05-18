Can the Oakland A's afford to sign Cuban outfielder Luis Robert?

Thanks to the peculiarities of international signings, the time between now and June 15 offers a unique opportunity for the Oakland A's to pursue the last big-ticket player available on the international market: OF Luis Robert. Luis Robert is a 19-year-old Cuban defector who was recently granted free agent status by Major League Baseball, allowing him to sign with any team starting May 20 -- that's Saturday.

