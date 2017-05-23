Bour's four hits helps Marlins hold off Athletics 11-9
Oakland Athletics' Yonder Alonso celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the second inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. Oakland Athletics pitcher Jesse Hahn walks off the field with the team trainer during the third inning against the Miami Marlins in a baseball game on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Oakland, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC