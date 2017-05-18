Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics:...

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics: Nesn TV schedule, live stream, 5 things to watch

15 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

The Boston Red Sox cap off their road trip with a four-game series in Oakland after a two-game sweep in St. Louis which included a 13-inning comeback win Wednesday. "Yeah, this is big for us," Red Sox manager John Farrell said about sweeping the previously red hot Cardinals who entered 8-2 in their past 10 games.

