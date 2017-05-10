Bay Area family attacked by teens on BART to sue agency for $3 million
OAKLAND >> A Pleasanton man and his family who were beaten during a mob robbery aboard a BART train last month plan to seek $3 million from the agency for gross negligence. Rusty Stapp, his wife, Patricia, and 19-year-old daughter, Amanda, were on the train and say they were beaten and robbed when 50 to 60 teens jumped fare gates at the Coliseum station on April 22 and rushed a Dublin-bound train.
