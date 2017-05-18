Athletics vs Red Sox: So Long AL West

The A's tried their absolute darnedest to get swept in back-to-back series in their final six games against AL West competition for the next month, but Matt Joyce's dramatic ninth inning two run home run off of Steve Cishek allowed the A's to sneak in an unexpected victory. While no other team in the American League has played more intra-divisional games than Oakland, one can be rest assured that the A's 19 losses against their direct rivals is worst in the league, and the 12-19 overall record only edges out a few last place teams in terms of percentage of games won.

