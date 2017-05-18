Athletics vs Red Sox: So Long AL West
The A's tried their absolute darnedest to get swept in back-to-back series in their final six games against AL West competition for the next month, but Matt Joyce's dramatic ninth inning two run home run off of Steve Cishek allowed the A's to sneak in an unexpected victory. While no other team in the American League has played more intra-divisional games than Oakland, one can be rest assured that the A's 19 losses against their direct rivals is worst in the league, and the 12-19 overall record only edges out a few last place teams in terms of percentage of games won.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC