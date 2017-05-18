Athletics vs Red Sox: So Long AL West

Athletics vs Red Sox: So Long AL West

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

The A's tried their absolute darnedest to get swept in back-to-back series in their final six games against AL West competition for the next month, but Matt Joyce's dramatic ninth inning two run home run off of Steve Cishek allowed the A's to sneak in an unexpected victory. While no other team in the American League has played more intra-divisional games than Oakland, one can be rest assured that the A's 19 losses against their direct rivals is worst in the league, and the 12-19 overall record only edges out a few last place teams in terms of percentage of games won.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC