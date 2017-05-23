Athletics versus Marlins: A Short Introduction to Interleague Play

The A's will get to play two more games at home in a short series versus the Marlins before setting foot on the road once more to take on a couple of contenders in the Yankees and Indians. The A's issues on the road have been discussed ad nauseam of late, and it will be rather tough to get back on track away from home against the team with the second best record in the American League and the team that made it to the World Series last year.

