Athletics scratch Graveman from start at Yankee Stadium The Oakland Athletics have scratched right-hander Kendall Graveman from his start at Yankee Stadium Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s4IzAE The Athletics didn't announce why Graveman wouldn't pitch Friday night in the series opener at New York. Graveman wasn't listed to start in the three-game set and was not assigned a locker in the visitors' clubhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.