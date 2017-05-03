Athletics put LHP Sean Doolittle on DL with shoulder strain
Oakland Athletics reliever Sean Doolittle has been put on the 10-day disabled list due to a strain of the left shoulder that has troubled him for three seasons. The move was made before the game at Minnesota on Wednesday, and Doolittle was sent home for treatment.
