Athletics notes: Alonso offers time frame, Doolittle updates his progress

A's first baseman Yonder Alonso said Thursday he's hoping to be sidelined only a day or two by the soreness in his left knee that forced him out of the game the night before. Alonso underwent an MRI on Thursday morning and while the team is still awaiting the results, their home run leader is optimistic.

