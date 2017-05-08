Athletics' Chad Pinder shows he's comfortable in outfield
A day after getting his first start in the outfield in the big leagues, Chad Pinder was back on the bench for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels, awaiting his next assignment. Given how Pinder deftly handled his one chance in an 8-6 win over the Detroit Tigers Sunday, he won't have to wait long.
