A's spoil Velazquez's debut with 3 HR...

A's spoil Velazquez's debut with 3 HRs in 8-3 win vs Red Sox

Taking the mound with the lead in the second inning after a rough start to the game was just what Sonny Gray needed to get back on track. Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis hit first-inning homers to spoil Hector Velazquez's major league debut and Gray took it from there to get his first win of the season for the Oakland Athletics, 8-3 over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

