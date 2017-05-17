A's rally with 5 runs in 9th on 2 HRs to beat Mariners 9-6

Matt Joyce hit a two-run homer and Mark Canha added a three-run shot in a five-run ninth inning that rallied the Oakland Athletics to a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Oakland squandered a 4-1 lead thanks to a key two-run error in the seventh and Kyle Seager's solo home run in the eighth that gave Seattle a 5-4 lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.