A's get some good news on the bullpen front
Oakland reliever Sean Doolittle followed up a regularly scheduled flat ground session of playing catch by making 15 throws from a mound Sunday, starting the countdown for his return to the A's bullpen. Manager Bob Melvin said the left-hander, who has been out of action since April 30 with a left shoulder strain, will next throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC