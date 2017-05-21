A's get some good news on the bullpen...

A's get some good news on the bullpen front

7 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Oakland reliever Sean Doolittle followed up a regularly scheduled flat ground session of playing catch by making 15 throws from a mound Sunday, starting the countdown for his return to the A's bullpen. Manager Bob Melvin said the left-hander, who has been out of action since April 30 with a left shoulder strain, will next throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Wednesday.

