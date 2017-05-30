Alonso trails Miggy in AL 1B All-Star voting
A's first baseman Yonder Alonso , who is shattering his previous career-high home run mark, is earning recognition for his remarkable efforts. Aiming for his first Midsummer Classic appearance, Alonso is trailing only Detroit's Miguel Cabrera in balloting among American League first basemen, per the first Esurance All-Star Game Ballot update released Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC