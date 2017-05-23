Aa s injury problems crop up big time...

Aa s injury problems crop up big time in 11-9 loss

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

OAKLAND >> The A's injury problems had seemed to be getting better, but that took a turn for the worse Tuesday in an 11-9 loss to the Miami Marlins. Both injuries are potentially seeing the players heading to the disabled list.

