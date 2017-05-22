Aa s denied historic sweep of Red Sox

OAKLAND >> There will come a time later this year when three or even four positions are in the process of transition as the Oakland A's dip into a well-stocked Triple-A roster at Nashville. For now, the first of those battles is being waged by Chad Pinder, who homered for the third time in four days Sunday and who briefly gave the A's their only lead in what turned out to be a 12-3 loss in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

