Aa s denied historic sweep of Red Sox
OAKLAND >> There will come a time later this year when three or even four positions are in the process of transition as the Oakland A's dip into a well-stocked Triple-A roster at Nashville. For now, the first of those battles is being waged by Chad Pinder, who homered for the third time in four days Sunday and who briefly gave the A's their only lead in what turned out to be a 12-3 loss in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC