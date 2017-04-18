Valdez makes first start in nearly seven years, Oakland wins

Cesar Valdez waited so long to step on a major league mound again, he can only hope his return all these years later might eventually lead to a long stay. In the minds of many, Valdez earned a victory just by getting back at long last to pitch in the big leagues for the first time in nearly seven years during the Oakland Athletics ' 9-6 win against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

