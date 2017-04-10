Triggs pitches six shutout innings, A...

Triggs pitches six shutout innings, Athletics stop Royals 8-3

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

Just about everybody got their licks in against Oakland pitcher Andrew Triggs in spring training, including the Kansas City Royals, the team that drafted him out of Southern California. Triggs followed his strong start against the Angels with six shutout innings against the Royals, while Jed Lowrie led a proficient offense with three RBIs and the Athletics romped to an 8-3 victory against punchless Kansas City on Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC