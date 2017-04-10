Triggs pitches six shutout innings, Athletics stop Royals 8-3

Just about everybody got their licks in against Oakland pitcher Andrew Triggs in spring training, including the Kansas City Royals, the team that drafted him out of Southern California. Triggs followed his strong start against the Angels with six shutout innings against the Royals, while Jed Lowrie led a proficient offense with three RBIs and the Athletics romped to an 8-3 victory against punchless Kansas City on Wednesday night.

