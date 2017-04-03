Triggs gets win as A's top Angels 5-1 for 4-game split

Andrew Triggs pitched into the sixth inning for his second major league win, Ryon Healy homered to cap a four-run third and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Thursday for an opening four-game split. Triggs , who won at St. Louis on Aug. 28, allowed an unearned run, four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

