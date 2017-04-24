The Weekly Bernie, 4/24/17: Sonny shines in Stockton, nearing return to Oakland A's
Welcome back to The Weekly Bernie! It's the best dance in the game, so let's get rolling once more! Young ace Sonny Gray was dominant in his minor league rehab start for the High-A Stockton Ports on Saturday night. As Chris Biderman of MLB.com writes , the 27-year-old was originally scheduled for only four innings, but instead made it through five, allowing only one hit, no walks, no runs, and striking out six.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC