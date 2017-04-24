The Weekly Bernie, 4/24/17: Sonny shi...

The Weekly Bernie, 4/24/17: Sonny shines in Stockton, nearing return to Oakland A's

Welcome back to The Weekly Bernie! It's the best dance in the game, so let's get rolling once more! Young ace Sonny Gray was dominant in his minor league rehab start for the High-A Stockton Ports on Saturday night. As Chris Biderman of MLB.com writes , the 27-year-old was originally scheduled for only four innings, but instead made it through five, allowing only one hit, no walks, no runs, and striking out six.

