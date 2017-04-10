Tarps Off, Party On

There is so much to be up in arms about in life - just watch the news for 15 minutes if you want to torture yourself - but there are also times you gotta just let loose and let the good times roll, even when work is in-progress. Dave Kaval and the Oakland A's announcing the 3rd deck tarps are coming off for the rest of the season - with some of the funds going to a great Oakland charity , no less - may not be a symbol of imminent greatness, but it sure as heck is another quality brick in a road to what hopefully will become the best party in town.

