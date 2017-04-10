Statcast spotlight: 5 players to watch

Statcast of the Day measures exit velocity, launch angle and projected distance of Yoenis Cespedes' three home runs against the Phillies Yoenis Cespedes 7:05 p.m. ET -- Mets at Phillies Cespedes broke out of his early-season slump in a big way Tuesday, going deep three times in the Mets' 14-4 win over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Not only did Cespedes become the first player in franchise history to have a pair of three-homer games, he's also now the third player to record four in a game in the Statcast Era.

