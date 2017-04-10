Starters to buy, sell after early performances

MLB.com executive director Matthew Leach and MLB.com's Fred Zinkie discuss which starting pitchers are underperforming or impressing so far The following is a transcript of a segment from this week's Fantasy411 podcast, hosted by MLB.com lead fantasy writer Fred Zinkie and national editor Matthew Leach. To hear the rest of Zinkie and Leach's discussion, subscribe to the Fantasy411 podcast by clicking Leach: We move to starting pitchers and another very highly regarded prospect who is not off to a great start in 2017, and that's Tyler Glasnow .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.