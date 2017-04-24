Sonny Gray might return to Oakland A's by Tuesday
Sonny Gray started for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds on Thursday, his second minor league rehab start this season, and for the second time he dominated the lesser competition. According to the team's insiders, he could be back with the Oakland A's next week to start against the Twins.
